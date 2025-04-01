Care home celebrates employee of the month

Julie receives gifts and recognition for the dedication to her role at Brampton View Care Home

Today we are delighted to announce that our March Employee of the Month nominated winner is Julie who is our Activities Assistant at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie who joined Brampton View Care Home in Northampton in 2011 as a housekeeper, continued in the role for 12 years before making the decision to move to the activities team last year. Julie is very passionate about the work she does and loves to see the happiness and joy this brings the residents

General Manager Mo said "Julie has been nominated by her colleagues & residents for her bubbly personality, cheery disposition and quality time she dedicates with residents in the home. Julie is always happy in her role and her positive attitude encourages others, shown through her caring nature. Julie provides an array of activities to all the residents in the home and ensures these are inclusive of all our residents"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents at the home expressed "Julie is wonderful and full of life, she really is good at her job and we love having her here in the home"

Julie at one of her recent cheese and wine evenings at Brampton View Care Home

Congratulations and thank you Julie from the residents and staff here at Brampton View Care Home.

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.