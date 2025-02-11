Care Home celebrate significant milestone

Celebration held at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton

Monday, February 10th marked a significant milestone for both staff and and residents, at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton, as the home proudly transition to the ENABLE e-care planning system.

The General Manager Mo Masedi, and the dedicated team at Brampton View Care Home, celebrated the implementation with a toast of bubbly and a delightful homemade cake crafted by their talented chef Glenn.

ENABLE, is a handheld device that forms a crucial part to Barchester Healthcare digital transformation strategy. This initiative is designed to enhance outcomes for residents, alleviate the workload on staff and boost overall efficiency.

This rollout will be gradually introduced across all Barchester homes and hospitals, and it is especially welcomed by the staff at Brampton View Care Home.

This innovative technology will facilitate improved communication, ensure accurate records and streamline delivery of care, additionally it aligns with Barchester’s commitment to becoming more environmentally friendly, showcasing dedication to quality and sustainability

General Manager Mo Masedi said "Introducing ENABLE into the home enviroment will significantly improve the outcomes for our residents, leading to a much more efficent and balanced workload for our staff".