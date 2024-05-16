Cando Care celebrates 10 years at Islip WMC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CANDO care a well being day centre based in Irthlingborough Library celebrated 10 years at Islip WMC.

On Sunday May 12th Islip WMC Terry Gunn and the committee and staff welcomed clients, staff, volunteers and clients family and friends, past and present to help them Celebrate ten years of Cando Care well being centre.

Managing Director, Kathleen Meredith, one of the founders 10 years ago, was overwhelmed by the turnout and how much everyone was enjoying the music, joining in with the old songs and some even getting up for a dance. The entertainment was by 'Bread an Drippin' , a Chas & Dave style duo.

Paul from the committee at the club made the lovely buffet which was enjoyed by all.

Islip Club steward Terry Gunn presents cheque for £1722 to Cando Care MD Kathleen Meredith

Kathleen said, '' In the ten years we have had some tough times, but with the help of good staff , volunteers and support of clients and their families over those years, it gives such pleasure seeing what a difference attending our day centre means to them and also their families, we are only small but we give a lot and that Cando really does care'' .

We are a non for profit organisation, who charge a nominal daily fee so we make ourselves accessible to most people who need us. This fee includes a two course lunch as well as tea, coffee and or soft drinks.

No one is left to sit alone, we have games, music, chair exercising, quizzes and lots more to keep people entertained and stimulated.

The raffle that was held today raised £382 , and that is clear profit as all of the 40 plus prizes were donated to us by families and friends.

Clients Staff volunteers and families & friends sing a long with music from Bread n Drippin'

The spirit of how people are so generous with raffle prizes and monetary donations as well as some grants is what helps us keep going and be able to pay for entertainment, crafts, outings as well as overall ever increasing running costs.

We have fundraisers, tombola stalls, sell home made greeting cards, which all help to keep the centre going as we don't receive government funding.

As in the picture we received a cheque for £1722 from Islip WMC, this was from their fundraising efforts with skittles league, pool matches, and various raffles , and around end of last year they presented a cheque for £1253 for the same making the support for Cando to £2975.

We can't thank them enough for the difference their support makes to all those at Cando Care.

Balloons by Balloon Artistry highlighting 10 years of Cando Care

Terry tells Kath '' How proud he is to help Cando and the people there, and on visiting the centre sees what a great job that is being done for those with dementia, vulnerable or just lonely to make them feel good, and Islip will continue to support you this year through our skittle league to raise more funds'' .

With all the fundraising Terry and his committee do at the club, not just for Cando , but for lots of local good causes, it's no surprise that in January this year they were named as the ClU Club of the month. This was a very special and well deserved award, and it came just after the Club celebrated 90 years, Terry has been part of it for over 30 of those.

We are always looking and applying for grants, and over the last two years the National Lottery Community fund has supported us, as well as others.

