Calling all volunteers: Be part of the community spirit behind Corby's biggest celebration of family creativity

Taiko drumming

Community arts organisation Made With Many is calling for volunteers to join their team and support the Family Arts Festival on Saturday 20th September in Corby town centre.

The free festival, running from 11am-5pm, promises to be a day packed with creative activities, performances and opportunities for families to explore the arts together. Made With Many is appealing for volunteers to join them and help make this celebration even more special for everyone involved.

From welcoming families as they arrive to supporting artists during performances, or simply being a friendly face who can point visitors in the right direction, every role helps create an atmosphere where creativity can flourish. Beginning with a pre-event briefing, volunteers are welcome to stay for as much of the day as they can.

Lily Viney at Made With Many said: "If you are interested in gaining some experience in festivals or just want to support arts and culture in your local community, then we would love for you to join our team of volunteers.

Curious Creatures

This exciting and vibrant combined arts festival aims to celebrate creative arts that the whole family can get involved in; from colourful musical street theatre, art installations, shows or craft make and takes. We invite you to help us offer families the opportunity to create, experience and be inspired."

Co-Director Vicky Frayard added: "Being a Made With Many volunteer means being part of something really special. You'll meet like-minded people, gain new skills and see first-hand the incredible impact that creativity has on our community. Plus, you'll have the best view in the house for some of the amazing performances and activities."

The festival features a varied programme including outdoor dance theatre from 2Faced Dance Company, traditional Japanese taiko drumming, sensory dance sessions for the youngest visitors, interactive storytelling, and much more. Volunteers will play a vital role in ensuring families can fully enjoy these diverse creative experiences.

The timing alongside GAIA - Luke Jerram's stunning artwork featuring detailed NASA imagery of Earth which will be installed at The Core at Corby Cube - makes this an especially exciting time to be involved.

Made With Many volunteers

Lily added: "Whether you can spare a few hours helping with one activity, commit to a full day supporting multiple events, or anything in between, every contribution will make a real difference. As part of our team you will help create memorable moments for families and ensuring everyone feels welcome to participate in the creative festivities."

Family Arts Festival - Saturday 20th September, 11am-5pm, Corby town centre.

All volunteers must be over 16 and will be fully briefed before the event begins. Please note, that whilst most roles may require a lot of standing or being positioned in one location for extended periods, the festival organisers want to ensure that volunteers are supported and enjoy their day as part of the festival team. If you have any access needs, potential volunteers are encouraged to get in touch with Made With Many and they will endeavour to accommodate a role suitable for you.

Volunteers will be offered a lunch voucher and can be reimbursed for reasonable travel expenses after the festival. There will also be a space with tea and coffee available throughout the day.

To find out more about volunteering, please contact Made With Many:

Email: mailto: [email protected]

Phone: 01536267895 (Please leave a message with your name and number if you get the answerphone)

Register an interest online at: https://bit.ly/MWMvolunteer

About Made With Many

Made With Many is a community arts organisation dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through creativity. By co-creating projects with residents, the organisation promotes inclusion, wellbeing, and cultural expression. With a strong focus on Corby and Wellingborough, Made With Many continues to lead the way in community-led cultural development.