Calling all primary schools: Sign up now for a free virtual school trip from Art UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next week, on Wednesday, 2nd October, art education charity, Art UK will host its first ever ‘virtual’ school trip – The Superpower of Looking’s Art Adventure.

Free to all primary schools across the UK, the online event will take pupils on an exciting journey to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, and The New Art Gallery in Walsall, England, and is designed to equip pupils with essential visual literacy and visual intelligence skills.

Hosted by renowned artist Sarah Graham, The Superpower of Looking’s Art Adventure will explore different artworks and invite pupils to interpret, negotiate and make meaning from the images presented to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signing up in advance, teachers receive free learning materials and videos to guide the lesson which will take pupils on an Art Adventure. Pupils will then be tasked with their own project - taking inspiration from the galleries’ artworks and the environment around them to create a collage that celebrates their local area.

Schools can learn more about The Superpower of Looking and sign up for the Art Adventure here: artuk.org/learn/virtual-visit.