Busy Kettering Job Fair offers exciting career opportunities for Northamptonshire jobseekers at Tresham Campus

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Northamptonshire. Corby and East Northamptonshire has been successful in reducing unemployment by 6% for all working age groups and a particular success has been in the 18 to 24 age group, where the register has been reduced by 8% due to more young people finding work with the help of our amazing work coaches!

Julie Pritchard of the DWP Partnership team for Northamptonshire said: “We know that by targeting personal support to every jobseeker, people gain the confidence to develop their abilities and skills to re-join the work force, or progress in their career. That’s why Work Coaches are working hard, ensuring jobseekers know how they can benefit from the huge amount of support available. Specialist support also continues to be available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities.

“During the busy summer season, jobcentres are focussed on working with employers to increase the supply of new workers to help fill their vacancies.

Everyone is welcome to attend Kettering’s Largest ever Careers event that is taking place in Kettering on 24th June at Kettering Tresham Campus

This Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event will be Kettering’s largest event with up to 50 stands, with employers from many sectors available to speak to people who are looking for work.

Employers attending the event Kettering on 24th June at Kettering Tresham Campus include:

Tresham College for various roles working in the local colleges

for various roles working in the local colleges Tresham College Apprenticeships for various roles

Apprenticeships for various roles Civil Service Jobs for various roles in the many United Kingdom government departments

for various roles in the many United Kingdom government departments North Northamptonshire Council for various roles working for the local authority

for various roles working for the local authority Kettering General Hospital for housekeeping roles

for housekeeping roles Kettering Learning Centre showcasing their many free adult courses

showcasing their many free adult courses Lidl for various retail roles

for various retail roles Access to Work supporting those with health barriers into work

supporting those with health barriers into work KCU Ltd for community support, befriending, volunteering, foodbanks and level entry learning

for community support, befriending, volunteering, foodbanks and level entry learning National Careers Service for career advice and guidance

for career advice and guidance Serve for health and social care roles plus volunteering

Eurokey for roles working at their recycling site in Kettering

for roles working at their recycling site in Kettering Ball Corp in Kettering for their skilled and level entry roles

in Kettering for their skilled and level entry roles Workpays to support their Restart customers at the event

to support their Restart customers at the event Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue for various roles

for various roles Business and IP Centre Northamptonshire for Business Start Up and Self-Employed Support

for Business Start Up and Self-Employed Support Avon for self-employed, part time & flexible work opportunities

for self-employed, part time & flexible work opportunities Oundle School various roles in an education setting

various roles in an education setting Siamo for various roles across the Kettering areas

for various roles across the Kettering areas Skills People for CSCS courses & registration

for CSCS courses & registration Kids Planet for various roles working in children's nurseries to include apprenticeships

for various roles working in children's nurseries to include apprenticeships Percurra for vacancies working in the care sector

for vacancies working in the care sector Kettering MIND for volunteer work and to offer mental health support to those in the community

for volunteer work and to offer mental health support to those in the community Parallel Parents for roles in child fostering

for roles in child fostering Northamptonshire Police for various roles to include officer and non-civilian

for various roles to include officer and non-civilian Youth Employment UK to showcase youth friendly employers and apprenticeships

to showcase youth friendly employers and apprenticeships Adult Learning for various adult courses and advice and guidance on sector specific routeways to careers plus roles for Adult Education Educators

for various adult courses and advice and guidance on sector specific routeways to careers plus roles for Adult Education Educators Clear Engagement for careers in construction and roles on the KGH Construction Project

for careers in construction and roles on the KGH Construction Project Kings and Moffat Building Services for roles in construction

for roles in construction Shared Lives for adult care and fostering

for adult care and fostering Fox Resourcing for various vacancies in logistics plus more

for various vacancies in logistics plus more Employment And Disability Service (EADS) for specialist support to people facing barriers to employment

for specialist support to people facing barriers to employment Construction Plant-Hire Association for careers in the plant hire sector

for careers in the plant hire sector British Army for various roles in the armed forces to include apprenticeships

for various roles in the armed forces to include apprenticeships Shaw Trust to support those with health barriers

to support those with health barriers Vista Care for various care roles

various care roles Energise Fitness for Personal Trainer roles

for Personal Trainer roles Change Grow Live Substance to Solutions for volunteering and peer support roles

for volunteering and peer support roles McQueen's Dairies for driver and non-driver canvassing roles

for driver and non-driver canvassing roles Ace Workplace Learning/University of Northampton for work skills plus higher education

for work skills plus higher education Kings Trust for their Team Programme enrolment

for their Team Programme enrolment Legacy Supported Living for roles in the care sector

for roles in the care sector Siamo for various roles in logistics

various roles in logistics Salvation Army for volunteering

for volunteering Recruitment Bar for matching jobseekers to local businesses

for matching jobseekers to local businesses Teamwork Trust for jobs, volunteering and support

volunteering and support GR Employment for roles in driving, warehouse and admin

for roles in driving, warehouse and admin The Royal Navy recruiting for the Royal Navy Submarine Service

Government Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said: “Supporting more people into work and putting more money in the pockets of working people is at the heart of our Plan for Change.

“That’s why we are transforming the way we help people into secure, well-paid jobs. Six months after we launched Get Britain Working, we are already seeing the benefits with economic activity at a record high, with 500,000 more people in employment since we entered office and real wages growing more since July than in the decade after 2010.

“People all over the country are benefitting from increased training opportunities and the newly launched Jobs and Careers Service will allow us to test new and innovative approaches to personalise employment support.”