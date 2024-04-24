Budgie helps Brixworth care home resident ‘settle’ into new environment as home celebrates Pet Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HC-One’s Pytchley Court care home – located in Brixworth – has been celebrating National Pet Month throughout April to highlight a special budgie who brings much-needed support to the lives of residents and their loved ones every day.

During National Pet Month, Pytchley Court residents and colleagues honoured ‘Fred’ the budgie who recently joined the home to bring joy to a new resident’s life.

National Pet Month is a campaign run by the National Office of Animal Health – which dedicates 30-days from April 1, 2024 – to raise awareness of the importance of being a responsible pet owner. Having a pet in the home can offer many benefits to the elderly, including therapeutic care and companionship.

Pytchley Court resident Robert Hasker with 'Fred' the budgie

Residents can enhance their wellbeing by keeping pets and they can help facilitate improved social interaction. In March 2024, a resident at Pytchley Court care home made friends with a budgie to help him settle into his new environment with ‘therapeutic’ care.

Robert Hasker, who became a full resident at the Brixworth care home in January, had been finding it difficult to adapt to care home life after he moved in following a stay in hospital. However, pets have been a large part of Robert’s life, and he wanted to get his very own budgie friend to keep him company.

Subsequently, Pytchley Court Home Manager, Susan Watson, stepped in to help Robert after he informed care home staff about his lasting love of birds (and especially budgies). ‘Fred’ the budgie has become Robert’s new best friend – and he is now cherished by all other residents at the home.

Talking about the new pets at Pytchley Court, Home Manager Susan Watson said:

'Fred' the budgie has helped Robert Hasker settle into his new environment at Pytchley Court

“We are delighted to have been able to help Robert settle into life here at Pytchley Court, with the aid of Fred of course! Pets can be very therapeutic and have been a big part of Robert’s life, so bringing Fred in seemed like a positive way of helping Robert adapt to his new lifestyle.

“Robert named Fred after his best friend, so he clearly means something very special to him. Both Robert and Fred are welcome members of the community, we have loved getting to meet them.”