Broad Green (Wellingborough) WI planned a traditional tea party for their 15 year celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

But obviously someone had a different idea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When we arrived at our venue we were unable to open the padlock on the gate. After numerous attempts, phone calls to locksmiths etc we had to abandon the idea of getting into the venue.

A couple of the committee offered their homes to hold it in and we eventually plumped for the one who had the most chairs and cups available!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the committee did the ringing round while the rest of us hastily adjourned to the new venue to set up as best we could. We had to abandon teapots and posh tea settings in favour of a buffet style tea.

Broad Green (Wellingborough) WI a 15 year celebration

Despite all the setbacks, a good time was had by all and even the weather held off long enough for us to have our photo taken in the garden while cutting the cake.

Broad Green WI meets on the 2nd Monday of the month at 2pm at Wellingborough Methodist Church, 91 Kingsway, Wellingborough.

All ladies over the age of 18 are welcome. Why not give us a try?

Further details from WI House 01604 646055 [email protected] or look at our website https://northamptonshire.thewi.org.uk.

We would love to hear from you!