Brixworth care home enjoyed ‘dancing together through the decades’
HC-One's Pytchley Court care home, located in Brixworth, Northamptonshire, enjoyed 'dancing through the decades' with visitors and guests from the local community as part of this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from June 24 to 30, 2024.
HC-One’s main celebration events taking place during Care Home Open Weekend (June 28 to 30). Pytchley Court care home was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.
Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.
The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’.
Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home. On Friday, June 28, Pytchley Court care home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout the day which were enjoyed by all, including cakes, prosecco and strawberries, and live music from Dean the Singer.
The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Paul Joyce, visited on the day to mingle with residents and staff. The mayoral chain, which Councillor Joyce was wearing, created a lot of interest from the residents.
Pytchley Court Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.
Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.
Sue Watson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Pytchley Court care home, said:
“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Pytchley Court Care Home once again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.
“We are proud to support Brixworth and the surrounding areas, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.
“The week was also a chance for us to showcase what life at our care home is like, share career and volunteering opportunities, and remind our local community that our kind care teams, and extensive facilities are here for them if they ever need support.”
