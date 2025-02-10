Brigstock couple on cross country run
In August this year, a Brigstock couple will be undertaking the adventure of a lifetime. Sam and Stuart Douglas will be taking part in 'The Great Norse Run', a 209 mile run across Iceland from the Arctic coast in the North to the Atlantic coast in the South.
The nine day run will take them to over 2000m of altitude, crossing the volcanic desert of the Highland interior, past glaciers and possibly active volcanoes, crossing glacial rivers and sleeping in tents along the way. The trip will mean running an average of a marathon a day with the possibility of sub zero temperatures, snow, high winds or possibly blue skies and sun! In Iceland, weather is unpredictable and changeable.
The idea for the adventure was Sam's, she was inspired by talks given by Endurance athletes at an event in 2024. Sam works as a head of Department at a Cambridge University College and says that hearing one of the speakers, Sean Conway say "dream big, don't stop" inspired her to sign up for this.
Sam (49) is a keen runner and has a current run streak of over 1200 days of running at least a mile every day. Her husband, Stuart,(62) who works as a Health & Safety Advisor also at a Cambridge University college, is an ex Royal Navy frogman and they both enjoy the outdoors and challenging themselves. In 2023, they summitted Mt. Kjlimanjaro, but they both say that the Great Norse Run will be the biggest thing that they have attempted.