Briggs & Forrester celebrate completion of hospice refurbishment with special thank-you event

Briggs & Forrester, the Northampton-based building services specialist, celebrated the successful completion of their year-long refurbishment project at Cynthia Spencer Hospice with a special thank-you event on Monday, 22nd April.

Staff and volunteers, gathered at the Cynthia Spencer Café from 2:30–4:00 pm to mark the occasion, showcasing the newly painted wards, bedrooms, and corridors. The refurbishment aimed to create a peaceful and welcoming environment for patients, their families, and hospice staff. In total, 900 square metres were painted across the hospice, with an impressive 864 hours dedicated solely to painting. A testament to the scale and care taken during the transformation.

Tim Cunningham, Managing Director of Briggs & Forrester, thanked the team and highlighted the significance of the community initiative. "It's an honour for us to give back to such an invaluable community service," he said. "Our employees and suppliers have put in tremendous effort over the past year, and we are incredibly proud to see the positive impact of this work."

Jennie Lunn, Office Manager at Briggs & Forrester, echoed this sentiment, noting the emotional and practical importance of the project. " What Cynthia Spencer does is amazing. They do so much for the community and it’s nice to give back,” she shared.

The suppliers who took part also were Edmundson’s Electrical, Midshires Electrical & Lighting Ltd, Bison, Rexel UK Ltd, Speedy Hire, Wolseley Group and AES.

Volunteers spoke passionately about their experiences. Nicola Scott described the opportunity as "humbling and grounding," while Zoe Fitzhugh reflected on the hardworking hospice staff: "Being able to do something meaningful for them was amazing. I’ll definitely be volunteering again."

For some volunteers, the experience had a personal resonance. Ian Costello shared his own connection, explaining, "My mum used to work at Manfield Hospital, part of which became Cynthia Spencer Hospice. Supporting a service that helps cancer patients, including my family, was truly an honour."

The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from the hospice staff, highlighting how vital community involvement is for charities like Cynthia Spencer, which rely heavily on volunteer support and charitable donations.

The successful refurbishment demonstrates Briggs & Forrester's ongoing commitment to social responsibility, creating meaningful impacts within the Northamptonshire community.