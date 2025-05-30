A ‘brazen’ teenage Class A drug dealer has been jailed after cuckooing a vulnerable Kettering resident.

Kyrese Edwards was sentenced for three years after he was found inside a cuckooed address in Kettering with a large quantity of Class A drugs.

The 19-year-old, previously of Jay Court, Derby, had forced his way inside a property in Rockingham Road earlier this year, refused to leave, and started to use the address as a base to deal drugs.

'Cuckooing' is a crime in which drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base to facilitate drug supply.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Olivia Simmons, said: “Kyrese Edwards was brazenly dealing drugs from this address in Kettering and was caught red-handed when we entered the property in February.

“I am pleased to see him sent to prison and I hope he uses his time behind bars to reflect on his life choices so far with a view to making better ones when he is released.

The situation was reported to Northamptonshire Police and on February 2, 2025. When officers turned up at the address they found Edwards sitting in the living room with a significant amount of Class A drugs and drug dealing paraphernalia on the table.

When arrested, he was also found with a golf ball-sized clingfilmed package concealed in his hand which contained 51 more wraps of Class A drugs.

Edwards was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court in March, Edwards returned to the same court on April 25, where he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Constable Olivia Simmons added: “Finally, I hope this result demonstrates the seriousness with which Northamptonshire Police take reports of drug dealing and I want to reassure our local communities that we will continue working hard to bring more people like Kyrese Edwards to justice.”