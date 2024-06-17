Brampton view says don’t worry beer happy
The hospitality team at Brampton View Care Home set up a bar for a real pub experience and brought in a range of brew-tiful British ales for residents to sample. Residents and their visitors enjoyed a beer tasting and learning about the history of beer whilst they sampled the different craft ales, bitters and lagers.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kinds of events, it is wonderful to be able to invite family and friends into our garden to join in fun activities like this. National Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoy, who doesn’t love a cold beer on a warm summer’s day!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.
