Brampton View care home share around the world food tasting

Staff and residents spent the afternoon tasting food from around the world including biscuits from Romania, pretzels from Thailand, sweet treats from Singapore, fruit from Turkey and more.

The event was turned into a food quiz as residents attempted to guess where the food had originated from before the answer was revealed.

Flags from around the world were on display as residents matched the country to the flag. They spent time reminiscing of holidays around the world and different foods they had been lucky enough to sample.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We have all had such an interesting time sampling new foods and sharing memories of our travels. Food tasting is always such a popular event here at Brampton View and we are looking forward to planning the next one.”

Foods from around the world

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.