Brampton View Care Home residents donate knitted baby sets to charity

Brampton View Care Home in Northampton is home to avid knitters Doreen & Pat. Doreen & Pat have both been knitting in their spare time for most of their lives and this has been a keen hobby for them.

Since joining Brampton View both Doreen & Pat have kept this passion alive by joining in with knit & natter groups, making items for family and friends and more recently by making items for local charity Restore Northampton.

Brampton View care home welcomed Deborah Hicks, Fundraising and Engagement Officer from Restore Northampton into the home again to have coffee and cake with the ladies and collect the newest batch of knitted items. Deborah spent time explain where the items would go and who they would be used for.

Deborah commented “Once again these ladies have made beautiful items. It is wonderful for the individuals that we support to know that someone is thinking about them. It is always a pleasure to visit the ladies at Brampton View and I can’t wait for my next visit.”

Knitted items for baby boutique

Restore Northampton is a local charity that offers services to individuals in the community including a food bank, baby boutique and coffee mornings.

Brampton View Care Home has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities and we are incredibly proud of both Doreen & Pat for helping us to support Restore Northampton.”

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.