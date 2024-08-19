Brampton View care home residents celebrate National Relaxation Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View care home in Northampton chilled out and celebrated National Relaxation Day, August 15th by doing their favourite pastimes.

Invented in 1985 by Sean Moeller, who was in the Fourth Grade at the time, National Relaxation Day is an annual event to encourage us to slow down, unwind and focus on taking care of ourselves. It is a day to take a break from our hectic lifestyles and do the things we really love to do in order to relax.

Residents had a brilliant time learning about different relaxation techniques and talking about what they like to do to relax before trying out some of the different activities. Resident Janet led the home in a group meditation and relaxation session. Residents also had the chance to sit with classical music and facemasks accompanied with homemade smoothies from the hospitality team.

General Manager, Mo Masedi, said: “We have had a really interesting day, it was great to hear about the different things our residents like to do to relax and then to try out each other’s ideas – there were some very different suggestions!”

Jean, a resident said: “I have learnt a lot today about different ways of relaxing, it is funny how everyone relaxes in a different way. I love to read so I really enjoyed some quite time with my book today. It was lovely to have a day to switch off.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.