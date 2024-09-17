Brampton View care home learns history of local area
Residents, their relatives and staff all gathered for Graham to share his knowledge on Northamptonshire. From Kings using the area for battle, to the oldest cannon ball being found here. The geographical advantages of the area for battle were shared and questions answered regarding how Northampton played its part in history!
Residents were fascinated to learn more about their local area with many asking questions as to how our lives might have been different if Northampton hadn’t had played such an important part in battles gone by.
General Manager, Mo Masedi at Brampton View care home, said: “This has been very educational for all of us. Both residents and staff have thoroughly enjoyed learning more about Northamptonshire. We welcome any opportunities to learn and benefit our home.”
A resident at the home said: “I have always been curious about the local area, not growing up around here I feel I missed out on my education of Northampton. I am so glad I have been able to learn more about the place I have been able to call my home for the last few years.”
Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.
