Brampton View care home hosts monthly Pudding Club

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have hosted another of their fabulous monthly Pudding Clubs. The idea behind the club is for everyone to come along for a cup of tea and a catch up while trying out different types of puddings – what a truly excellent idea!

Residents and staff came up with the idea to launch the Pudding Club, each month they get together to talk about their favourite puddings, past and present, and decide what they are going to serve that month. The home’s hospitality team helps the residents to prepare the puddings, both old-fashioned and new recipes, so everyone gets to try a range of different puds. Family members, friends and members of the community are all invited to attend and bring puddings to share too, if they wish.

In October the Pudding Club met again and Brampton View were delighted to taste test homemade Pumpkin Pie themed for the event of the month – Halloween! Many commented that they had never tried Pumpkin Pie and were surprised by the sweet taste of it.

Head Chef Glenn also took the opportunity to ask for the resident’s assistance with preparing the mix for Christmas cakes. Together they mixed fruits including berries, currants and more and soaked them with lemon juice and a healthy helping of rum! The mixture will continue to soak and have additional tipples added to it over the coming weeks before it is ready for baking.

General Manager, Mo Masedi, comments: “The Pudding Club is proving to be a huge success, our residents absolutely love it. We are so lucky to have our hospitality team on board with this wonderful activity and have them involved in the process. The club is going from strength to strength, we’re very much looking forward to the next session in November where we prepare our Christmas cakes further – everyone is welcome to join us, please check out our Facebook page for details.”

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite stays to long term care.