Brampton View care home hosts monthly pudding club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have hosted another of their fabulous monthly Pudding Clubs. The idea behind the club is for everyone to come along for a cup of tea and a catch up while trying out different types of puddings – what a truly excellent idea!

Residents and staff came up with the idea to launch the Pudding Club, each month they get together to talk about their favourite puddings, past and present, and decide what they are going to serve that month. The home’s hospitality team helps the residents to prepare the puddings, both old-fashioned and new recipes, so everyone gets to try a range of different puds. Family members, friends and members of the community are all invited to attend and bring puddings to share too, if they wish.

In September the Pudding Club met again and Brampton View were delighted to taste test homemade chocolate muffins and Bakewell tarts! Those in attendance were given a demonstration on how to bake the sweet treats and then were delighted to taste test them afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Chef Glenn also took the opportunity to speak to the residents about their Christmas preferences and ask for their input on designs for a special Christmas cask for the home. Residents left with the minds contemplating all things Christmas and they will bring their suggestions to next month's pudding club.

Pudding Club

General Manager, Mo Masedi, comments: “The Pudding Club is proving to be a huge success, our residents absolutely love it. We are so lucky to have our hospitality team on board with this wonderful activity and have them involved in the process. The club is going from strength to strength, we’re very much looking forward to the next session in October – everyone is welcome to join us, please check out our Facebook page for details.”

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite stays to long term care.