Brampton View care home hosts free advice clinic with local solicitor
The series of clinics took place throughout June at Brampton View Care Home and gave guests the chance to meet impartial financial consultants who discussed important subjects such as will planning, power of attorney and inheritance and estate planning.
Michael Osborne from Borneo Martell Turner Coulston in Northampton led the series of clinics at Brampton View Care Home and was thrilled to meet the residents and members of the local community for the sessions. Michael provided a general overview each week for the subject topic as well as answering specific personal questions and tailoring advice for each individual.
General Manager Mo Masedi said: “We’re enjoyed having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care and life. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Brampton View Care home are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it.”
Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.
