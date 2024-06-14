Brampton View Care Home honours carers for National Carers Week
Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘putting carers on the map’ to try to raise awareness in an election year for the huge contribution carers make to society.
Staff were treated to a week of chocolate and sweet treats to say thank you for all their hard work and residents also gave thanks by visiting staff around the home to hand out goodie bags of treats to all carers. Residents spent time sharing their thanks and what the carers meant to them and how they have made their lives at Brampton View easier.
Mo Masedi, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers for all that they do here. We are very appreciative for their hard work and they deserve to be celebrated!”
Pat, a resident at Brampton View Care Home commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent and make my life so much easier.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care for up to 88 residents.
