Brampton View Care Home goes wild

Brampton View Care Home in Northampton opened their doors to nature thanks to Simon Watts and his WILD presentation.

Simon is an award-winning filmmaker who spends his time capturing footage of the wildlife found in the British Isles and presenting this to local audiences. Having previously worked as a district nurse Simon discovered the true love of nature and wildlife was still ever so present within individuals in care homes and his passion of storytelling was expanded into his thriving business. Simon has recently expanded his business with an installation in Coventry’s Herbert Art Gallery to showcase the fabulous work he has captured.

Brampton View Care Home invited Simon in for an update on this month’s wildlife and residents were treated to live footage of Ospreys, updates on Otter’s that Simon is tracking and information on how birds’ migration is monitored.

General Manager Mo Masedi of Brampton View Care Home, said: “This presentation was hugely popular with both residents and staff. It was extremely informative and very fun. Simon’s passion comes across and he answered all of our questions, we are looking forward to the next event.”

Simon's WILD Presentation

Jean, a resident at the home said: “I look forward to Simon’s visits, he is so talented and puts on such a wonderful presentation for us. We get to see things that normally we wouldn’t have the chance to.”