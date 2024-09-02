Brampton View Care Home celebrates animal-themed day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brampton View Care Home in Northampton celebrated it’s very first animal themed day on Monday, 26th August, 2024.

Residents and staff from the home were treated to a day of animal therapy, animal themed quiz and pet reminiscence.

Residents, their relatives and staff all got involved with the spirit of the animal themed day and took part in animal therapy, some even conquering their fears and holding animals you might not normally consider for therapy including rats and lizards. Residents also shared memories of their pets from throughout their lives and animals they had seen whilst travelling. One resident told stories of seeing lions whilst on safari in Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Mo Masedi at Brampton View Care Home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and sparked a lot of memories for residents to talk about. We thoroughly enjoyed having such a variety of different animals visiting the home!”

Animal Therapy

A resident at the home said: “The best part of the day was cuddling the fluffy bunny rabbits. I remember having rabbits in the garden when I was a little girl. They would always find their way into the vegetable patch!”

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.