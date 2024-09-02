Brampton View Care Home celebrates animal-themed day
Residents and staff from the home were treated to a day of animal therapy, animal themed quiz and pet reminiscence.
Residents, their relatives and staff all got involved with the spirit of the animal themed day and took part in animal therapy, some even conquering their fears and holding animals you might not normally consider for therapy including rats and lizards. Residents also shared memories of their pets from throughout their lives and animals they had seen whilst travelling. One resident told stories of seeing lions whilst on safari in Africa.
General Manager, Mo Masedi at Brampton View Care Home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and sparked a lot of memories for residents to talk about. We thoroughly enjoyed having such a variety of different animals visiting the home!”
A resident at the home said: “The best part of the day was cuddling the fluffy bunny rabbits. I remember having rabbits in the garden when I was a little girl. They would always find their way into the vegetable patch!”
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.
