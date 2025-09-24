Brackmills businesses unite to make 2025 bigger, cleaner and greener

Community spirit was the pick of the day as more than 250 employees from across Brackmills Industrial Estate came together to make 2025 even bigger, cleaner and greener for World Clean Up Day.

The litter picking event took place earlier this month, organised in partnership with Wickes and Northants Litter Wombles, with equipment supplied by Brackmills Industrial Estate Business Improvement District (BID).

For the first time, the event welcomed its youngest volunteers as children from Totstop Day Nursery joined the clean-up efforts.

Dressed in tiny high-vis jackets and armed with child-sized litter pickers, the nursery children worked diligently to help clean the areas and paths around their premises, bringing smiles and energy to the community initiative.

Volunteers doing their bit for Brackmills Litter Pick

Building on 2024's impressive support, this year's event more than doubled turnout with over 250 employees from businesses across the estate getting involved.

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair of Brackmills BID, said: "This year's World Clean Up Day was absolutely fantastic and demonstrated once again the incredible power of collective action and community spirit on Brackmills. The turnout was even better than last year and the enthusiasm from everyone involved was infectious. We collected over 180 bags of rubbish and our estate is now sparkling."

Sarah Steers, Co-Chair of the Wickes Wellbeing Network, added: "At Wickes we are big on what matters. We take our environmental and social responsibility very seriously, which is why we were delighted to partner with Brackmills BID again for World Clean Up Day.

"The event perfectly combined our commitment to the environment with the benefits of volunteering and encouraging regular exercise with colleagues from across the estate. The community spirit was amazing to witness."

Totstop Nursery lending a hand

Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID, said: "It was absolutely lovely to see the nursery children getting involved this year. Watching them in their little high-vis jackets, so eager to help make their environment cleaner and safer, was genuinely heart-warming. It's so important that we teach children about caring for our environment from a young age, and seeing their enthusiasm reminded us all why this work matters so much."

Brackmills, home to more than 180 businesses and 18,000 employees, has held Business Improvement District status for 16 years. The estate is currently in year two of its latest five-year term, with one of the BID's key objectives being to 'provide a smart, tidy and safe environment with a focus on sustainability'

Sara added: "World Clean Up Day epitomises what Brackmills is all about - resident businesses working together for the benefit of our shared environment. The success of this year's event shows the incredible community spirit we have here.

"Alongside community events like this, we fund street cleaning, landscaping and invest in improved signage for our cycle ways and footpaths. We're proud of our estate and events like this help keep it looking its absolute best."

The global World Clean Up Day movement brought together millions of volunteers worldwide to tackle the planet's solid waste problem. Brackmills' participation demonstrated the estate's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and community collaboration.

For more information about Brackmills BID's work, visit: www.brackmillsindustrialestate.co.uk