Bosworth's garden centre in Kettering raises £2,506 for Cransley Hospice Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosworth’s Garden Centre Raises £2,506 for Cransley Hospice Trust through festive fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosworth’s Garden Centre is proud to announce that an incredible £2,506 was raised over the Christmas period in support of Cransley Hospice Trust, thanks to the heartfelt generosity of its loyal customers. The donations came from customers who enjoyed the much-loved singing reindeer display, a festive favourite at the garden centre.

Pictured: Sam and Tania Bosworth, owners of Bosworth’s Garden Centre, with Rebecca Patenall from Cransley Hospice Trust, celebrating the success of the Christmas donation drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cransley Hospice Trust, based in Kettering, provides outstanding end-of-life care for patients with life-limiting illnesses. Their services span specialist palliative care in the community and in their hospice setting, offering compassionate support to both patients and their families when they need it most. To learn more or to get involved, visit: www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk.

Pictured: Sam and Tania Bosworth, owners of Bosworth’s Garden Centre, with Rebecca Patenall from Cransley Hospice Trust, celebrating the success of the Christmas donation drive.

Tania Bosworth, co-owner of Bosworth’s Garden Centre, extended her thanks:

“We are always blown away by the kindness and generosity of our customers. The singing reindeer have become a cherished part of Christmas for so many families, and seeing them bring such joy while raising money for a cause like Cransley Hospice makes it all the more special. Thank you once again to everyone who donated — your continued support means the world to us and truly makes a difference in the community.”

The team at Bosworth’s is honoured to support such vital local work and looks forward to hosting the singing reindeer again this Christmas