Bloor Homes team goes the extra mile for Northampton charity
The half marathon, held on 14th September, saw Strategic Planning Manager Katie Coles, Contracts Manager Jason Hart and Assistant Surveyor James Cockroft join hundreds of other runners on a 13.1-mile route that showcased the very best of Northampton.
Starting and finishing in the historic Market Square, the course took participants past some of the town’s most iconic sporting landmarks, including Sixfields Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens and The County Ground, as well as three scenic parks and the University of Northampton campus.
Thanks to the team’s efforts, and the generosity of friends, family and colleagues who donated via JustGiving, a total of £1,065 was raised for the Hope Centre, which provides vital support to those facing poverty and homelessness across Northampton.
Carl Slater, Regional Managing Director at Bloor Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Katie, Jason and James for taking on such a challenge in support of a cause that’s close to so many people’s hearts. The Hope Centre does amazing work across Northampton, and it’s wonderful to see our team coming together to help make a difference in the local community.”Chris Potter, from the Hope Centre, added: “We’re so grateful to the Bloor Homes team for their fundraising efforts. Every pound raised helps us continue to provide food, warmth, training and practical support to people in real need across Northampton. Their achievement is inspiring – and every step they took helps someone take their own step forward.”
The Hope Centre works with thousands of people every year, offering practical help, emotional support, and training to improve lives and opportunities. More information about their work can be found at www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk. For more information on Bloor Homes, visit bloorhomes.com
