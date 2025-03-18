“Billy’s Pouch” reaches for biggest fund-raising amount yet

Billy's Pouch, presented by the man himself!

Traditional Sweet Shop, “The Shop” launches annual “Billy’s Pouch” fundraiser to support Down’s Syndrome Awareness Day 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy’s journey over the past three years has been nothing short of inspiring. Living with Down’s Syndrome himself, he has dedicated his time and energy to raising both money and awareness for World Down Syndrome Day. His personal experience has fuelled a passion to make a difference, and he has turned this into a campaign that touches tastebuds and hearts across the UK.

Working at a local sweet shop has given Billy a unique platform to showcase his creativity. He designs, selects, and promotes his very own sweet pouch, affectionately branded as “Billy’s Pouch.” Each pouch, carefully crafted by Billy, is sent to customers all over the United Kingdom, increasing awareness about Down’s Syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. In recent years, his uplifting story and fundraising campaigns have been featured on BBC Look East, a testament to his growing influence and the positive impact of his work.

This year, Billy is setting his sights even higher with the goal of raising over £2000 for the Down’s Syndrome Association. With every sale of “Billy’s Pouch”, The Shop donates £1 directly to the charity. This initiative not only provides customers with a delicious treat but also gives them the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause.

Claire Scott, the owner and operator of The Shop, expressed her admiration for Billy’s efforts, saying, “It’s so wonderful to see how inspired Billy is to help others, we are so proud to help him achieve!”