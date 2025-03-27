Big cheque for local charity
A local charity, Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance have just received a “large cheque” from a local walking group.
A local walking group, Kettering and District Rambling Club, organise walks in the local area on alternate Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the year. Members donate money after each walk and the money raised is presented to two local charities.
Kettering and District Rambling Club can be contacted through their website https://kettering-and-district-rambling-club.org.uk/