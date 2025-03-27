Big cheque for local charity

By Keith Miller
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 19:04 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 09:40 BST
Julie Staires from KDRC presenting the cheque to Keith Brown from the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.Julie Staires from KDRC presenting the cheque to Keith Brown from the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Julie Staires from KDRC presenting the cheque to Keith Brown from the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
A local charity, Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance have just received a “large cheque” from a local walking group.

A local walking group, Kettering and District Rambling Club, organise walks in the local area on alternate Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the year. Members donate money after each walk and the money raised is presented to two local charities.

Kettering and District Rambling Club can be contacted through their website https://kettering-and-district-rambling-club.org.uk/

