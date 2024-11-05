Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at Brampton View care home

Barchester’s Brampton View care home, in Northampton, was a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween party got in to full swing.

Residents and staff got into the spirit of things by decorating the home and creating handmade Halloween decorations, icing spooky biscuits and cupcakes prepared by the home’s chef, holding a pumpkin carving competition and having a disco with Halloween-themed songs, music, treats and party games.

General Manager, Mo Masedi, cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party! The home looks fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of spooky homemade treats – we’ve all had a brilliant time.”

Susan resident at Brampton View care home said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed carving a pumpkin and listening to the live music.”

