Bellway supports boxing club’s strong anti-knife crime stance

A local housebuilder has made a donation to support the Rushden and Higham Community Boxing Club, which packs a punch with its anti-knife crime message.

Bellway Northern Home Counties, which is building hundreds of new homes at Hawthorn Place and Chestnut Vale at Stanton Cross in nearby Wellingborough, donated £500 to help the club buy a new canvas for its boxing ring.

The club, which is based in Higham Road in Rushden, adopted a strong anti-knife crime stance after one of its members was stabbed in a pub in January. Coaches Zeke Lyford, Vince Scott and Gary Smith asked the younger club members to write a slogan and design a banner to spread the message.

Teenager Louis Wooding came up with the words, ‘save a life, drop the knife change your life’ which were chosen as the winning entry.

Vince Scott (left), a coach at the Rushden and Higham Community Boxing Club, with Luke Southgate

The club, which is a registered charity and a non-profit organisation, was founded by Zeke and Gary in 2017. It runs sessions five days a week and has members aged from seven to 55.

Former amateur boxer Zeke said: “It was a real shock to everyone when one of our members was injured in a stabbing. We sat our younger members down and talked to them about the dangers of carrying a knife and decided that we would do our bit to promote a message that addresses the issue of knife crime.

“We are proud of our positive stance which calls out knife crime and is aiming to help to educate younger people to make sure they do not ever carry a weapon. This gym provides youngsters in the local community with a place where they can come to learn about dedication, commitment, respect and social interaction through the sport of boxing.

“We are extremely grateful to Bellway for making this contribution which will enable us to buy a new canvas for the ring we use here. This generous donation reinforces the message to the youngsters here that they do count and that people care and are here to help them.”

Luke Southgate, Sales Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “I train at the club and witness first-hand the amazing job that the team does to help and to engage young people. Knife crime is a scourge on our society which continues to wreck lives and this is a place which offers hope and a very welcome alternative to hanging about on the streets.

“When Zeke told me that they needed to find some money for a new canvas floor on the ring, I was sure that we, as a company, could help out. It’s a fantastic gym and deserves all the support it can get. It is an incredibly valuable community asset and Bellway is fully behind them, the services they provide and their anti-knife crime message.”