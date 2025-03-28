Bedford woman inspired by her mum steps into the ring to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK

Top images: Tara Adams in training for her boxing match on 29 March. Bottom left image: Tara (in blue) with her team mates training for their fight. Bottom right image: Tara Adams (left) with her mother Julie Pettit (right) celebrating Christmas last year.

Bedford resident, Tara Adams, 45, is preparing to step into the boxing ring at the Bedford Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) event on 29 March at the Bedford Corn Exchange.

Tara is taking on this challenge to raise money for Parkinson’s UK, in support of her mother, Julie Pettit, who has been living with Parkinson’s for 15 years.

Julie, 71 was once an active sportswoman and represented England in both International and World tug-of-war championships. However, her Parkinson's has since changed her mobility, cognitive function, and ability to speak. Despite this, Julie continues to inspire Tara with her strength and determination, living by the mantra she goes by to "never give in."

Tara said: “I wanted to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK because I’ve seen first-hand how my mum has been affected by the condition over the years. Signing up for this boxing event has pushed me out of my comfort zone.

“The training is tough, but it’s nothing compared to what my mum goes through daily. I’m hoping to do my mum proud on the big night. If stepping into the ring helps raise awareness of Parkinson’s, then bring it on! Mum fights this disease every day, for her husband, for me, and for her granddaughter. Her resilience is my motivation.”

Michelle Henderson, Community Fundraiser - East of England at Parkinson’s UK, said: "We are so thankful to Tara for her remarkable decision to take part in this boxing event and for the love and dedication she’s showing to her mum, Julie. Parkinson’s is a complex condition that affects everyone differently. There is currently no cure. But with fundraisers like Tara, we can provide essential specialist Parkinson’s care, improve treatments, and bring us closer to a cure.”

Tara has raised £1,075 so far with a fundraising goal of reaching £1,500. To donate to Tara’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tara-adams-boxing.

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.