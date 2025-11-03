Back by popular demand – Kettering’s biggest recruitment, skills & careers event returns
Following a hugely successful summer event, the Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event is back—and it’s happening tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4, at Tresham College Kettering Campus .
In partnership with Kettering Jobcentre, Workpays, and North Northamptonshire Council, this event brings together top employers, training providers, and career specialists for an afternoon of opportunity and inspiration.
Whether you're a student, jobseeker, career changer, or simply exploring your options—this is your chance to connect, learn, and take action.
What’s waiting for you:
- Meet Leading Employers including Weetabix, Navara Oat Milling, Eurokey, Morrisons Distribution, Courtyard Care, North Northamptonshire Council, Northants Police, Stagecoach, Kids Planet, White Knight, EADS, and many more!
- Explore Hundreds of Roles across manufacturing, logistics, care, public services, and seasonal work.
- Employer Spotlight Sessions with Morrisons, Eurokey, and Navara Oat Milling.
- Specialist Support for Armed Forces Community Members transitioning into civilian careers.
- Training & Career Advice from experts ready to help you take the next step.
Event details:
- Location: Tresham College, Windmill Ave, Kettering NN15 6ER
- Time: 2:30pm – Employer setup & networking
- 3pm – Exclusive student access
- 3:30pm to 5:30pm – Open to Jobcentre Plus customers & the general public
- Parking: Free on-site
No registration needed – just come along!
Bring your CV, your questions, and your enthusiasm. Tomorrow could be the start of something new.