Back by popular demand – Kettering’s biggest recruitment, skills & careers event returns

The summer Recruitment event from June 25

Following a hugely successful summer event, the Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event is back—and it’s happening tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4, at Tresham College Kettering Campus .

In partnership with Kettering Jobcentre, Workpays, and North Northamptonshire Council, this event brings together top employers, training providers, and career specialists for an afternoon of opportunity and inspiration.

Whether you're a student, jobseeker, career changer, or simply exploring your options—this is your chance to connect, learn, and take action.

What’s waiting for you:

Meet Leading Employers including Weetabix, Navara Oat Milling, Eurokey, Morrisons Distribution, Courtyard Care, North Northamptonshire Council, Northants Police, Stagecoach, Kids Planet, White Knight, EADS, and many more!

including Weetabix, Navara Oat Milling, Eurokey, Morrisons Distribution, Courtyard Care, North Northamptonshire Council, Northants Police, Stagecoach, Kids Planet, White Knight, EADS, and many more! Explore Hundreds of Roles across manufacturing, logistics, care, public services, and seasonal work.

across manufacturing, logistics, care, public services, and seasonal work. Employer Spotlight Sessions with Morrisons, Eurokey, and Navara Oat Milling.

with Morrisons, Eurokey, and Navara Oat Milling. Specialist Support for Armed Forces Community Members transitioning into civilian careers.

transitioning into civilian careers. Training & Career Advice from experts ready to help you take the next step.

Event details:

Location: Tresham College, Windmill Ave, Kettering NN15 6ER

Tresham College, Windmill Ave, Kettering NN15 6ER Time: 2:30pm – Employer setup & networking

2:30pm – Employer setup & networking 3pm – Exclusive student access

3:30pm to 5:30pm – Open to Jobcentre Plus customers & the general public

Parking: Free on-site

No registration needed – just come along!

Bring your CV, your questions, and your enthusiasm. Tomorrow could be the start of something new.