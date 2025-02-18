B17 wartime memorial dedication ceremony held at Stanwick Lakes

Relatives of the airmen who lost their lives in a fatal air crash over Irthlingborough 81 years ago joined members of the American Air Force and local dignitaries at a poignant dedication ceremony at Stanwick Lakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2023, volunteers have researched and fundraised for a permanent memorial to be sited near to the location of the tragedy that occurred on 22 February 1944, when two B17 USAF aircraft collided in the skies over Irthlingborough whilst preparing for a bombing raid in Germany.

One aircraft – “Hells Angel II” was from the 303rd Bomb Group at RAF Molesworth, and the other “June Bug” was from the 384th Bomb Group at Grafton Underwood. Of the 20 airmen, only three survived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relatives of two of the aircrew travelled from the United States to join the memorial dedication ceremony at Stanwick Lakes on Friday 14 February, after being contacted by volunteers researching the family history of the tragedy.

Memorial stone located at Stanwick Lakes

They were joined by the commander 423rd Air Base Group USAF Colonel Michael Fleming and local dignitaries from surrounding towns and villages, including Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Garry Liburd and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Christopher Walkinshaw.

Colonel Fleming said: “This ceremony honours those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the freedom of others, it celebrates the survivors who lived with purpose to honour their fallen Wingmen, and it highlights the incredible partnership between our two nations, still working together in the defense of freedom.”

Wendi Lingle, granddaughter of 1st Lieutenant Kenneth Swanson, Bombardier of “June Bug” from 384th Bombardment group, based out of Grafton Underwood, Kettering, said: “We are so grateful to everyone for all you have put into this memorial and ceremony. This has been such an incredible and heartfelt tribute to all of the airmen that were involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadia Norman, Heritage Coordinator at Stanwick Lakes, said: “The ceremony was our way of celebrating this chapter in the project, and to say thank you to all of those who have supported the fundraising campaign for a permanent memorial – especially the compassionate work of our volunteers. This memorial is now a permanent reminder of the lives lost.”

B-17 fatal air crash victims remembered during poignant service at Stanwick Lakes

The ceremony marks the start of a public exhibition being held in the Visitor Centre at Stanwick Lakes running daily from 10am – 3pm until Sunday 23 February. The exhibition, supported by the 384th Museum Grafton Underwood, includes artefacts and the historic stories of the time, including personal photos and stories on the lives of the airmen themselves, kindly shared by their families.

Stanwick Lakes extends heartfelt thanks to all who donated and supported this project, including but not limited to Tim Mason, Brunel Engraving Co, Irthlingborough Historical Society, Irthlingborough Town Council, Shaw's Carpentry and Construction Ltd, John Abbott, and UPA Colworth.

Stanwick Lakes is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust and works closely with its valued network of volunteers that contribute to events such as this one, along with regular historic talks, across the organisation’s core areas of focus, nature, heritage and adventure.

More information on the local history of the time, the tragic event, and the exhibition is available on the Stanwick Lakes website www.stanwicklakes.org.uk