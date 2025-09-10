AXREM members walk over two million steps, raising thousands for Action for Children

More than 150 participants from 22 AXREM member companies have smashed their target in the organisation’s inaugural Millions Step Challenge, collectively walking over 2 million steps in a single day and raising more than £3,789 for charity.

The challenge, designed to promote wellbeing and bring together colleagues across the MedTech sector, more than doubled its original 1 million step goal. The effort has helped boost AXREM’s fundraising for its Charity of the Year, Action for Children, to over £8,200 so far.

AXREM is a trade association run by a secretariat who work remotely from home most of whom are based in Northamptonshire. AXREM members supply the majority of diagnostic medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment installed in UK hospitals. In doing so, member companies and their employees work side by side with Radiologists, Radiographers, Practitioners, Oncologists and a wide range of healthcare professionals in delivering healthcare to patients using our technologies.

The event culminated in a group walk, with around 20 of the participants, through the beautiful countryside at South Cerney, where members were joined by Locks Farmer, Managing Director of Action for Children. As they approached the Eliot Arms at 13:30 finishing their 5 miles they along with the other 130 participants crossed the 1 million steps. Among the many enthusiastic participants, Irina Wade from Qure.ai was singled out for completing an extraordinary 72,000 steps in one day. Irina wasn't able to join the walk in South Cerney but got her steps in as she travelled over the North Atlantic by plane!

Members Gathered at the Eliot Arms in South Cerney for a 5 mile walk

AXREM CEO Sally Edgington said: "This challenge was more than just a step count, it was a celebration of community, wellbeing, and purpose. Seeing our members come together, support one another, and exceed expectations was truly inspiring. We’re proud to walk alongside organisations like Action for Children and grateful to every participant who made this a success."

Huw Shurmer, AXREM Chairman, added:

"Walking over 2 million steps and raising more than £3,789 for Action for Children is a phenomenal achievement. It reflects the heart and commitment of our members and shows what can be achieved when our sector comes together with purpose."

Locks Farmer, Managing Director of Action for Children, said: "Congratulations to AXREM and the 22 companies who took part in the Million Steps Challenge! Your fundraising will help us continue providing vital support to vulnerable children, young people and families across the UK, creating more safe and happy childhoods."

Setting Off

The Millions Step Challenge is set to become an annual event, growing each year as a symbol of AXREM’s commitment to member wellbeing, sector unity, and social responsibility.

For more information or to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/axrem?msockid=047bce7274b4636920edd83775126219