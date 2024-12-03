Award-winning mentoring programme for teens chooses Midlands for its latest expansion

The Midlands triangle has been announced as the next location to benefit from an award-winning, free mentoring programme for 16-and 17-year-olds who are experiencing disadvantage.

Goal 17, a national provider of youth mentoring services, has announced its expansion into the area and that they intend to make dozens of free places available via local youth organisation and school referrals up until March 2025.

Adults from across the Midlands are also invited to join the programme as volunteer mentors, enjoying networking and training opportunities, as well as an unforgettable experience working with a local young person. "Being a mentor has been an incredible journey. I’ve expanded my network, gained valuable support, and become part of a welcoming community. This experience has been invaluable, and I’m proud to contribute to the mission and support a young person." Said Marisa Baker, a current mentor.

On the programme, young people are matched one-to-one with a fully trained adult mentor and they work together across a six-session structured programme, identifying and delivering a specific community-focused goal which can include organising a local event, volunteering, or launching an awareness campaign. "At Goal 17 we are delighted to be expanding our areas of operation in the UK, allowing us to connect even more young people experiencing disadvantage with an adult volunteer mentor. Our tools, training and support ensure positive experiences and outcomes for both mentors and their mentees, and help people connect with others in their local communities." said Samantha Briggs, the Programme Manager at Goal 17.

Goal 17 mentors visiting local school

The free programme is sponsored by the National Citizen Service (NCS) and is designed to create a multi-generational experience that empowers both young people and their mentors. “We believe that every young person has the potential to make a difference, but sometimes they just need a little guidance and support to unlock it. This partnership with the NCS is about more than just mentoring, it’s about empowering young people to see themselves as changemakers in their own communities. By providing them with a framework, a mentor, and a platform to take action, we’re helping them build confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose that will last a lifetime,” said Fran Boorman, Founder of Goal 17.

Anyone who is interested in learning about volunteering a couple of hours a month as a mentor or any organisation or school who would like to access free mentoring support for the young people, they work with can find out more information and register on the project website, www.goal17.global/ncs