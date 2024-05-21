Award winning charity Groundwork Northamptonshire is recruiting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisation, which runs a host of green, cultural and creative projects and also works with young people and adults to help them overcoming challenges and find new opportunities, is seeking new talent to join their growing team.

The five vacancies are:

Green Projects Officer

Healthy Communities Manager - 22.5 hours per week

Education Support Worker - part time, term time only

Administrative Assistant - 18.5 hours per week

Youth Engagement Officer

Kate Williams, CEO of Groundwork Northamptonshire, added: "We are recruiting for five new team members, to support us with a range of different projects from food and healthy living to education and green projects. Enthusiasm and motivation is a must and in return our new recruits will be joining our passionate, committed and diverse team.

Green Patch, Kettering

“Here at Groundwork Northamptonshire we are committed to connecting with communities, with equality and inclusion at our core. We bring people together through green and creative projects, offering improved wellbeing, a sense of purpose and a desire to strive for more. Find out more about working with us, you won’t regret it.”

To request an application pack, ask any questions or arrange a phone discussion, please email: [email protected]. Please make sure you include the vacancy you are interested in (in your email’s subject box) when emailing. The closing date for all these positions is Monday, 27th May 2024.

Here’s a little more about Groundwork Northamptonshire …

Its vision is ‘a Northamptonshire where people of all ages are valued and empowered, a place where everyone, regardless of their background and situation, has access to vibrant green spaces, enabling them to thrive’.

The charity is particularly well known for: