Aspire NN recruiting key roles to support North Northamptonshire’s community sector

Members of the Aspire NN leadership team

Aspire NN, a newly established partnership organisation dedicated to supporting the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector across North Northamptonshire, is recruiting for three key roles to help drive its mission forward.

Aspire NN is looking to appoint two experienced, committed and enthusiastic Aspire NN Managers to co-lead this vital work.

The successful candidates will share responsibility for planning and managing the partnership’s workload, each taking the lead for a designated geographical area within North Northamptonshire.

While employed by Groundwork Northamptonshire, the managers will work closely with all Aspire NN partners to deliver a range of projects and initiatives that strengthen the VCSE sector.

Aspire NN is recruiting

Additionally, Aspire NN is recruiting an Impact and Performance Officer who will work under the guidance of the co-managers. This role will focus on establishing robust and clear systems to track performance and impact. The successful candidate will assess needs, gather feedback, and develop a comprehensive platform for data collection, impact measurement and reporting.

Kate Williams, Chief Executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: "Aspire NN is a crucial initiative that will provide much-needed support to the voluntary, community, and social enterprise sector in North Northamptonshire. These new roles will help drive real change, ensuring that organisations across the region have the resources and guidance they need to thrive. We are looking for passionate individuals who want to make a lasting impact."

All roles are part-time (30 hours per week) and may require some evening and weekend work.

To request further information, including full job descriptions and person specifications, please email Groundwork Northamptonshire’s Chief Executive, Kate Williams, at [email protected]

Groundwork Northamptonshire is encouraging prospective applicants to arrange an informal chat before submitting an application. This can be scheduled when requesting an application pack.