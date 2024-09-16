Animal petting party fun for Elm Bank Care Home residents

By Tina Prosho
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:32 GMT
Elm Bank care home, in Kettering, was full of animal mischief on Friday 13th September when a mobile animal petting party came to visit the home.

Residents at Elm Bank care home were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as chickens, guinea pigs, cats, dogs and many more roaming around their beautiful lounge as Michelle’s Animal Petting Party paid a visit. Doris the chicken was very well behaved along with all the animals, residents and staff were immersed in an afternoon of pure fun. Animals have a huge benefit for all, Simon the cat even paid a special visit to residents in their rooms.

Resident Norman was very excited and touched by all the animals and it was not long before he was surrounded by them all: “I love all the animals, and this is lovely, I am so happy today, everyone is smiling and it would be great to have all these animals back again to visit.”

General Manager Marvellous Bindura said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the animal petting party here would be a bit of fun for all our residents and staff, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on everyone.”

Doris the chicken, with resident Joan, what an enjoyable moment for allDoris the chicken, with resident Joan, what an enjoyable moment for all
Doris the chicken, with resident Joan, what an enjoyable moment for all

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

