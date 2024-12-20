Anchor Care Home residents win regional Christmas Cake competition

Residents from a Northampton care home have emerged victorious in a regional Christmas cake making competition!

The residents living at Anchor’s Timken Grange on Timken Way South won Anchor’s Christmas Cake Competition with a traditional Christmas cake decorated with Christmas trees, snowmen, Christmas lights, and a reindeer.

The competition forms part of Anchor’s Creative Christmas campaign which aims to highlight the positive impact creativity can have on people’s wellbeing during the festive season.

The competition was held at Anchor’s Overstone House care home. Residents from other Anchor care homes nearby came with the cakes they made to see who would take home the title of best Christmas cake!

Residents and care colleagues helping make the winning cake!

A team of Anchor colleagues then picked the best Christmas cake based on taste, presentation and resident involvement. In the end, they all agreed that Timken Grange’s residents had made the best of all the cakes, with Hazel End and Priors Hall taking second and third place respectively.

Resident at Timken Grange Joan Hornett was overjoyed at winning the competition, saying: “I was really excited when I heard there was a Christmas cake competition. I never in a million years thought we’d win, so this was a wonderful surprise.

“I’ve always enjoyed decorating cakes, almost as much as I enjoy eating them! I always take part in the baking sessions at Anchor’s Timken Grange, so it was a really nice way to get into the holiday spirit.”

Louise Mulvany, Home Manager of Anchor’s Timken Grange, said: “Activities such as baking, and cake decorating are a firm favourite among our residents at Anchor’s Timken Grange. We’re all delighted that our cake won this year’s Christmas cake competition.

“We have some really talented bakers and decorators here! Thank you to Overstone House for hosting us and congratulations to Hazel End and Priors Hall too!

“It is nice to have this competition as a way of boosting the Christmas spirit.”

For more information on Anchor’s Timken Grange care home, please contact 01604 594 310.