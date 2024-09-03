Amazon in Daventry throws annual summer bash
Music, games and face painting formed part of the celebrations that saw Amazon employees join with their families and friends to see out the summer season.
Daniella Apostol, works at Amazon in Daventry and attended the summer party. He said: “Our events are even more special when we can bring our loved ones along. I had a great time in the sunshine, enjoying the many treats my teammates had so thoughtfully organised. I’m looking forward to next year’s party already!”
Josh Vause, Site Lead at Amazon in Daventry, added: “Come August, school is out and spirits are high at Amazon in Daventry. Our annual summer party gives us an opportunity to stop and celebrate our accomplishments together, while having some fun with our families and friends. It’s a real treat and a lovely day.”
