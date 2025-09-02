Amazon Daventry team scores a winner for Northamptonshire Young Carers

The volunteers delivered a donation of £1,000 from Amazon to the charity.

Volunteers from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry hit the back of the net for a Northamptonshire charity when they volunteered at a series of football matches and made a £1,000 donation.

Four Amazon Daventry team members worked as marshals for Northamptonshire Young Carers at a recent fund-raising event at Goals football facility in Northampton. The volunteers also delivered a donation of £1,000 from Amazon to the charity.

Northamptonshire Young Carers provides information, advice, guidance, and support for young carers. A young carer is anyone between the ages of 5-17 years old helping to care for someone with a long-term illness or disability.

Desislava Ahmed from Amazon in Daventry said: “We're committed to supporting our community, and it was fantastic to be able to help Northamptonshire Young Carers. Sport has the power to bring people together, and we're proud to play a part in making these events happen, especially for those in Daventry who are coping with such challenges during their young lives.”

Jade Harrison from Northamptonshire Young Carers, added: “We're incredibly grateful for Amazon's support of our community football session. Having Amazon volunteers here to help marshal the event made such a difference, and the company’s donation will go a long way towards funding future events and initiatives for young carers in our community.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.