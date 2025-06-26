Amazon Daventry supports Buckby Library & Hub

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Buckby Library & Hub, a community managed library run by volunteers, has received a £1,000 donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Daventry.

The donation from Amazon has gone towards a project to enclose the porch area, improving access for those using mobility scooters and enabling people with young children in buggies to leave them safely outside the main building. The project will also prevent small children running out on to a busy road as well as help conserve energy.

Alex Barrett, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

“We’re pleased to support Buckby Library & Hub with this donation which we hope will enable more people to make use of the facilities.”

Buckby Library & Hub

Hazel Johnson, a trustee from Buckby Library & Hub, said: “On behalf of all our 50 volunteers, trustees and part-time manager, we would like to say thank you to the Amazon team. Donations like this supported our building project which will help transform our library.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.