Amazing cycle ride and amazing donation of £1,454 for Age UK Northamptonshire

Age UK Northamptonshire was thrilled when Paul Sugden got in touch to say that he and his friend Pete Manship were going to cycle the full length of Portugal to raise funds for the local charity. It would be an epic journey of over 650 miles, including a total ascent of more than 50,000 ft.

Paul, whose wife Tracey volunteers at the charity’s day centre in Kettering, was so impressed by the kindness and support shown to the clients every week that he was determined to do something to help.

"It will be quite hot and quite a challenge, but we're doing it for such a worthwhile cause," said Paul, before the intrepid pair of cyclists set off in October.

The last day was particularly dramatic as they headed through the low altitude Caldeirao mountain range. “We eventually popped out on the other side, having climbed for around 11,000ft to a welcoming descent, followed by our final approach to the sea and the end of our journey at Tavira in the Algarve,” says Paul. “It’s been so tough but we have created many memories with some lovely people.”

Photo of magnificent fundraiser Paul Sugden [centre] with Roger Harris Sales & Marketing Manager, Brenda, Maureen and Emma Atkins Day Centre Coordinator of Age UK Northamptonshire

The final total raised for Age UK Northamptonshire was a magnificent £1,454. Roger Harris and Emma Atkins, along with day centre clients Brenda and Maureen, were thrilled to be presented with the "large cheque" in Kettering on Tuesday, November 19.

Roger explained that £1,000 will pay for one hour per week of our Information & Advice Service for a whole year, so the money Paul and Peter have raised could be life-changing for an older person living in Northamptonshire.

Paul said “I didn’t realise the money I raised could do so much.”

Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.