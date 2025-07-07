Aldi thanks shoppers in Northamptonshire for helping it raise £12 million for charity

Aldi is thanking shoppers in Northamptonshire for helping the supermarket raise £12 million for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aldi colleagues in Northamptonshire have taken part in a wide range of fundraising activities since the partnership with the charity began in 2017- from head shaves and cake sales to endurance challenges - while donations have been further boosted by the generosity of Aldi shoppers.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket initially pledged to raise £15 million for Teenage Cancer Trust by 2027 but has now extended its commitment with a new target of £20 million by 2031.

Funds raised through the partnership will help Teenage Cancer Trust continue providing specialised care, vital support services, and dedicated facilities for young people undergoing cancer treatment across the UK.

To mark this milestone, Aldi is also making an additional £12,000 donation to further support the charity’s work.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust and this milestone reflects the dedication of our colleagues and the amazing generosity of our customers.

“Teenage Cancer Trust provides vital, life-changing support for young people affected by cancer, and we’re looking forward to raising the bar even further with our new target of £20 million by 2031.”

Kate Collins, Chief Executive, Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are thrilled to reach the £12 million milestone and grateful that Aldi are continuing to fundraise for young people facing cancer. Today, we say a huge thank you to all the Aldi colleagues and customers for raising this essential amount and supporting our partnership.

“The funds raised have enabled our nurses and youth teams to improve the lives of thousands of young people with cancer and support families during their toughest times, and our continued partnership will enhance this impact even further.”

Throughout July, Aldi’s beloved Cuthbert Cake will feature a text code on its packaging for Teenage Cancer Trust, allowing customers the opportunity to make a donation if they wish.