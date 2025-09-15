AIT Home Delivery raises funds to boost awareness for kidney care and support team member

A life changing moment - Conner O'Connor with his baby son

AIT Home Delivery has been organising a range of fun-packed fundraising events in support of Kidney Care UK—a national charity helping those affected by kidney disease – through which they have raised over £3500.

However, this has been a fundraising campaign with a difference. It is one which is deeply personal with the various initiatives being organised to support one of AIT’s own, Management Accountant Conner O’Connor, who is courageously living with a rare kidney condition known as DENT disease.

Conner, 34, has lived with DENT disease since birth—a rare, inherited kidney disorder affecting fewer than 400 people worldwide. Passed down through the female line and affecting only males, DENT has touched multiple generations of his family. “My mother and sisters are healthy carriers,” Conner explains. “But I, my two nephews, and my grandfather have all been affected. It’s a genetic roll of the dice, and unfortunately, we’ve been quite unlucky.”

In his late teens, Conner’s health deteriorated rapidly, leading to complete kidney failure. In 2011, after no suitable donor could be found within his family, he received a transplant from an unrelated match. It was life changing. For eight years, Conner enjoyed good health—travelling the world, earning a degree in Accounting and Finance from De Montfort University, and building his career.

Lending a helping hand - AIT Home Delivery team gets fund raising BBQ underway

But in 2019, his body rejected the transplant, and he has been on dialysis ever since. Today, he undergoes gruelling overnight treatments three times a week, arriving at hospital at 9:30pm and returning home at 6am—before heading straight into work. “With a newborn baby at home, it’s exhausting,” he says. “But you find a way to keep going.”

While dialysis keeps him alive, it is not a permanent solution. Due to high antibody levels from his previous transplant and multiple blood transfusions, finding a compatible donor is extremely challenging. In six years, no suitable match has been found.

The arrival of his son Billy earlier this year has strengthened Conner’s resolve to speak out. “Until now, I’ve been very private about my condition. But becoming a dad has made me realise how much more I want out of life—for me, for Billy and my partner. I want to have the energy to play with him, go on holidays, enjoy the little things.

“Fortunately, I am still able to work which has helped a lot enabling me to maintain some level of normality. Unfortunately, first time round I had to give up my job as a chef – at the time my lifetime passion. Whilst I have only been at AIT since January they have been incredibly supportive and the fact that they held this event for my benefit is just amazing and I can’t thank them enough.”

All the initiatives which included a BBQ at the company’s HQ in Northampton have been filled with fun, laughter and community spirit, but at its heart was an urgent appeal: to raise awareness of kidney support groups have been a valuable source of encouragement for Conner.

Vicki Barber, Head of Engagement, Culture and Strategic People Planning at AIT Home Delivery, said: “At AIT, our core values are centred around supporting our teammates—because they’re the heart of our operation. Conner’s story is deeply moving, and we are delighted to stand by him in raising awareness of DENT disease and the vital need for kidney donors. We are more than just colleagues here—we’re a family, and when one of us faces a challenge, we all pull together.”

Kidney Care UK too has been a massive support by providing information, donating balloons, goody bags, banners and pin badges all of which contributed to making the event such a huge success.

Vicki continued:“Kidney Care UK have been great.From the time we first reached out to them about the event they couldn’t have done more.”

Conner’s message to readers is simple but powerful: “If you’ve ever thought about becoming a living kidney donor, please get in touch. I’m specifically looking for people with blood type A positive or O negative, who are healthy, non-smokers, and—if female—ideally past childbearing age. Just one donor could change everything.”

Despite the challenges, Conner remains optimistic. “I used to say, ‘By Easter, I’ll have a new kidney.’ Now it’s a running joke—because I never said which Easter. But I still believe that day will come.”

How you can help

If you believe you could be a match—or want to learn more about living kidney donation—please email Conner directly at [email protected] or visit www.kidneycareuk.org.