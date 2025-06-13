Airport firefighters face ultra marathon walking challenge

Picture shows, from left, Luke, Phil and Josh in training

Two firefighters from East Midlands Airport are taking part in a challenge to walk 100km in under 24 hours to raise money for charity.

Phil Morton and Josh Harris from the airport’s fire station will be joined by friend and colleague Luke Prest who works for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue for the Peak District Ultra Challenge on Saturday 28 June. Starting and ending in Bakewell, the 100km course forms a figure of eight which the trio aim to complete before 8.30am the following day.

To train for the double ultra marathon distance, Phil and Josh were joined by airport fire station colleagues to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, as well as completing other walks of around 50km.

The firefighters are aiming to raise £1,000 for the Fire Fighters Charity, used by serving and retired firefighters, control and support teams at the airport fire station and local fire stations. It offers specialist lifelong health and wellbeing support for the UK fire & rescue community, empowering individuals and families to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/d27-ultra?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015