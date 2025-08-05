Age UK Northamptonshire's Thrapston charity shop welcomes new manager

Nicki and Deanne in the Thrapston charity shop

Age UK Northamptonshire is delighted to welcome Deanne Young [Pictured with volunteer Nicki] to their charity shop in Thrapston high street.

Deanne, who started at the end of June, has managed several successful small businesses. She has already introduced exciting new changes to the shop floor, improving the layout of the shop and making it easier for customers to browse the stock.

Deanne says “I’m loving it. Everyone has been so friendly and visitors to the shop say how much they like the changes we’ve made. Parents tell me they appreciate the larger children’s area because they can easily pull their buggy in with them. We are dog friendly and the next innovation I'm planning will be a pets corner.”

“I am passionate about preventing waste by encouraging re-use and recycling,” adds Deanne. “So working in Thrapston’s favourite charity shop is the perfect job for me. Just knowing that something has gone to a good home and won’t be thrown away is very satisfying.”

Volunteer Nicki has worked at Age UK Northamptonshire’s Thrapston shop for nearly a year and says “I love volunteering and chatting to the customers. It gets me out of the house and it’s a great way to give back to your community. It is important to me that the money raised in the shop supports older people in the local community.”

Age UK Northamptonshire needs more volunteers as there are always plenty of jobs to be done in a busy charity shop. If you are interested in volunteering and gaining work experience, please visit the charity's website or pop into the shop and speak to the team.

For more information contact Age UK Northamptonshire on 01604 611200 or visit www.ageuknorthants.org.uk