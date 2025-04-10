Ace Reuse Recycling Ltd has moved to new premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ace reuse recycling is a place not to be missed! Owners Nick and Lorna have just moved to a bigger property and is now one of the biggest reuse shops! They sell loads of different things, all at reasonable prices!!

Ace has moved from Eskdaill street in Kettering down to a bigger and better premises on Wilson terrace also in Kettering. They are working tirelessly to improve the shop for continued loyal customers and potential new customers. The shop has vans daily come and bring many different things to the shop.

Within the shop there is bikes, garden toys, garden furniture, golfing equipment, fishing tackle, hoovers, gym equipment, tools, household furniture, white goods and many more!

you would be a fool to miss all the bargains to be had daily!

Opening hours!

The new address is

Wilson Terrace,

Kettering,

NN169RT