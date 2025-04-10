Ace Reuse Recycling Ltd has moved to new premises
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ace has moved from Eskdaill street in Kettering down to a bigger and better premises on Wilson terrace also in Kettering. They are working tirelessly to improve the shop for continued loyal customers and potential new customers. The shop has vans daily come and bring many different things to the shop.
Within the shop there is bikes, garden toys, garden furniture, golfing equipment, fishing tackle, hoovers, gym equipment, tools, household furniture, white goods and many more!
you would be a fool to miss all the bargains to be had daily!
The new address is
Wilson Terrace,
Kettering,
NN169RT