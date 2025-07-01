Accountants provide free education on new tax system

Businesses can benefit from free education on the UK’s new digital tax system from a team of award-winning accountants.

Elsby & Co has invited more than 70 of its existing clients to a series of in-person Making Tax Digital seminars in July and it may also run a free webinar on the topic for prospective clients.

Making Tax Digital is being introduced in stages and will ultimately make it compulsory for all businesses to use HMRC-approved accounting software to keep tax records, submit tax data and make payments.

Elsby & Co Senior Client Manager James Fairweather said: “Making Tax Digital is revolutionising the way businesses manage and submit their taxes and we know that there are companies who are daunted by it.

“To combat this problem, we’re running free educational sessions to help businesses to understand what Making Tax Digital means for them and what changes they need to make to be compliant.

“We’ll also show them how they can use these changes to help them modernise and gain even greater control over their finances.”

Making Tax Digital for VAT is already mandatory for all VAT-registered businesses. Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self-Assessment (ITSA) will be introduced in April 2026 for self-employed people and landlords with income over £50,000. Making Tax Digital for Corporation Tax will be introduced at a future date, which has yet to be confirmed.

During the in-person seminars, Elsby & Co’s Portfolio Managers will explain to existing clients what they need to do for Making Tax Digital and help them get to grips with the software. After the sessions the clients will receive a personal proposal to support their needs.

Businesses in need of Making Tax Digital guidance, which are not currently Elsby & Co clients, can also contact the Rushden-based accountants for advice.

James added: “If businesses who do not currently work with us need support they are welcome to contact us for help.

“To make sure we can offer these businesses the best support one of our Portfolio Managers will take the time to speak with them so we can understand them and their needs.

“If there is a high number of businesses in need of our help we’ll also look at the possibility of running a free educational webinar for these organisations.”

Companies which want to find out more about Elsby’s services and how its team can help them with Making Tax Digital can email [email protected] or call 0330 053 9189.