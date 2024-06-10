Accommodation Concern awarded and given funding to tackle social and environmental challenges
The award gives the charity the chance to invest in its future with strategic planning support from a dedicated team of four business experts, thanks to pro bono charity Pilotlight, and a core grant of £6,500 from the Garfield Weston Foundation.
Accommodation Concern was chosen from over 180 applicants, all of which are frontline charities delivering youth, welfare, community or environment services in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales.
Jo Moore from Accommodation Concern (pictured right) said: “we are so excited at winning this award and having the opportunity to bring some business experts in to the charity that will support our staff development and ensure we can continue to timely and appropriate responses for all our clients and residents”
In congratulating Accommodation Concern, Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of Trustees at Garfield Weston Foundation said: “In today’s world, the challenges facing communities are more complex than ever. We’re proud to partner with Pilotlight to support the 24 outstanding charities selected, who are finding innovative ways to combat issues ranging from rising inequality to threats to our natural environment.”
Ed Mayo, Chief Executive of Pilotlight, the charity which is connecting Accommodation Concern with a team of coaches drawn from a range of businesses and other organisations said: “The Weston Charity Awards provide a lifeline to smaller charities on the frontlines of changing social and environmental needs. Pilotlight is excited to offer our expertise in helping these charities develop strategic plans for the future, ensuring they can maximise their impact and navigate uncertainty.”