Accommodation Concern awarded and given funding to tackle social and environmental challenges

Accommodation Concern, a Northamptonshire charity who provide advice in housing, debt, and benefits, alongside 45 beds of Supported Accommodation provision has had the impact of its current services and future ambitions recognised with its selection as a 2024 Weston Charity Awards winner.

The award gives the charity the chance to invest in its future with strategic planning support from a dedicated team of four business experts, thanks to pro bono charity Pilotlight, and a core grant of £6,500 from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Accommodation Concern was chosen from over 180 applicants, all of which are frontline charities delivering youth, welfare, community or environment services in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales.

Jo Moore from Accommodation Concern (pictured right) said: “we are so excited at winning this award and having the opportunity to bring some business experts in to the charity that will support our staff development and ensure we can continue to timely and appropriate responses for all our clients and residents”

Jo Moore from Accommodation Concern receiving the Award

In congratulating Accommodation Concern, Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of Trustees at Garfield Weston Foundation said: “In today’s world, the challenges facing communities are more complex than ever. We’re proud to partner with Pilotlight to support the 24 outstanding charities selected, who are finding innovative ways to combat issues ranging from rising inequality to threats to our natural environment.”